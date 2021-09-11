Kirby - 3

First off I want to say thank you to everyone for your kind and thoughtful comments. I should have been thanking you all along but some of my moments aren't very good. I am going to try to not dwell on it here but I will continue to post pictures of my husband for the time being.



I couldn't believe it when I met Kirby and he said he loved sailing AND hiking as those were my two loves. When we weren't sailing, we hiked. As much as we could.



This picture was taken on a weekend in Southern California - the Laguna Mountains. We spent so much time up there and have fabulous memories. With Kirby is our black dog, Holly, who thrived on hiking but jumped ship when we tried to take her sailing.