Kirby - 3 by stownsend
Kirby - 3

First off I want to say thank you to everyone for your kind and thoughtful comments. I should have been thanking you all along but some of my moments aren't very good. I am going to try to not dwell on it here but I will continue to post pictures of my husband for the time being.

I couldn't believe it when I met Kirby and he said he loved sailing AND hiking as those were my two loves. When we weren't sailing, we hiked. As much as we could.

This picture was taken on a weekend in Southern California - the Laguna Mountains. We spent so much time up there and have fabulous memories. With Kirby is our black dog, Holly, who thrived on hiking but jumped ship when we tried to take her sailing.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Suzie Townsend

August 27, 2021 - Here I am again. 365 has been a part of my life for over 10 years. I just always...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful scenic capture.
September 11th, 2021  
