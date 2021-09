Kirby - Alpine Slide

We were living in our camper and traveling the western states. This was from our stop at Park City Ski Resort - in the summer. We decided to try the Alpine Slide. Kirby loved it and zoomed down the mountain. I, on the other hand, had the brake on the whole way and found him with a big smile, waiting for me when I finally reached the finish line. Has anyone else tried one of these things?