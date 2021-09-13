Previous
Strike a Pose by stownsend
Photo 917

Strike a Pose

This is Kirby. We were in South Dakota having fun trying on hats at Wall Drug. He put this one on and I said, Say Cheese! He seldom smiles for pictures but he did strike a nice pose for me. And as a side note - he did buy the hat.
13th September 2021

Suzie Townsend

