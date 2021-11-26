Previous
Two Zinnias by stownsend
Two Zinnias

You are going to get really tired of my zinnias! Right now it is about the only pretty thing where I live. Hopefully it will get better!
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
