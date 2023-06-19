Previous
Cottonwood Trees by stownsend
Photo 995

Cottonwood Trees

There are so many cottonwood trees in this area that it has been looking like it's snowing when the wind blows. It's probably contributing to my allergies but it does look so interesting flying through the air.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the trees and that vibrant green carpet beneath them.
June 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise