Photo 995
Cottonwood Trees
There are so many cottonwood trees in this area that it has been looking like it's snowing when the wind blows. It's probably contributing to my allergies but it does look so interesting flying through the air.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the trees and that vibrant green carpet beneath them.
June 20th, 2023
