Previous
Salsify by stownsend
Photo 1005

Salsify

These bright flowers dot the landscape and add a bit of color to the otherwise green and more green. It seems all the flowers host at least one hidden insect that is unseen until you look at the picture. I love finding them.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
275% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise