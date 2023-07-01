Sign up
Photo 1006
Stone
SOOC - I took this picture this morning on my dog walk around the ranch. This is one of the "decorative" stones that have been placed here and there. I think it is gorgeous.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
1347
photos
39
followers
63
following
Babs
ace
Isn't nature wonderful. I love the lichen on the rock, a true work of art. fav.
July 1st, 2023
