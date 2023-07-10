Sign up
Photo 1016
Creek view
I cross this creek on a little bridge whenever I go to visit my son and his family. With all of the rain we've had this year it's been running really fast in full. Hopefully it will slow down a little bit now that the rains have slowed down.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365Project
Camera
SM-A426U
Taken
10th July 2023 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a lovely scene. Looks so peaceful.
July 11th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
This is beautiful! Very nice capture
July 11th, 2023
