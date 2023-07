My First Post

It took me a while, but I went all of the way back to April 1, 2010 to see my very first post on 365 and this is it. This was my mother's plant and I got it when she died. I nursed it back to health and sent my daughter a cutting from it. Then when I moved to South Carolina (without my mother's plant) she gave me a cutting from her cutting. In this picture, is my new plant, which would have been about 3 years old at the time.