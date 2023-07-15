Previous
Thistles by stownsend
The miniture thistles are beginning to bloom. The hail storm we had damaged them but they survived. I have never seen little ones like this before.
Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
