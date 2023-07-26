Previous
Pretty Pink by stownsend
Photo 1031

Pretty Pink

I found this on a walk around town. You never know where you will find beauty.

Today was my sister and brother-in-laws 63rd wedding anniversary. Last year they traveled to Texas and were remarried in the same church. Sixty-three years is a very long time.
Suzie Townsend

