Photo 1050
Saguaro Cactus
Due to the extreme heat this summer, many of our cacti are falling apart or losing arms (limbs). This one was probably 100 years old or more. It can take up to 90 years just to get one arm.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
August 27, 2021 - Here I am again. 365 has been a part of my life for over 10 years. I just always...
Shutterbug
ace
What a tragedy. Those plants are majestic. Do you think this one will grow back from the base? Is this in Tucson? My college roommate lives in Copper Canyon in Tucson.
August 22nd, 2023
