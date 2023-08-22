Saguaro Cactus

Previous
Due to the extreme heat this summer, many of our cacti are falling apart or losing arms (limbs). This one was probably 100 years old or more. It can take up to 90 years just to get one arm.
What a tragedy. Those plants are majestic. Do you think this one will grow back from the base? Is this in Tucson? My college roommate lives in Copper Canyon in Tucson.
August 22nd, 2023  
