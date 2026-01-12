Previous
Love by stownsend
I went to visit my sister at the Senior Home today and when she wasn't looking I snapped this picture. In the frame is my sister and her husband of 63 years. I took the picture just over 2 years ago, about a year before he passed. It actually was taken at a party at my house but when he passed away I changed the background to the Grand Teton in Wyoming where they lived for over 40 years. She now has the picture displayed in her tiny living room. Her life changed so much in such a short time. It is a lesson for me. Life can change in a flash.
Suzie Townsend

Allison Williams ace
What a loving portrait. Sounds like they were 63 very good years.
January 13th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
A wonderful portrait of them and so good of you to change the background.
January 13th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
My goodness, sixty-three years of marriage. I can only imagine what a dramatic change that would be for a person to lose their mate and best friend after 63 years. Sixty-three years seems like a long time but it passes so quickly. My heart goes out to your sister. A good friend of mine lost his wife on their 60th anniversary and I have seen how it has changed him. That isn't something you get over. That is like losing a part of yourself.
January 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
A wonderful photo of the two of them smiling at each other. How sweet that she now has the photo.
January 13th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
I can feel the love you have for your sister.
January 13th, 2026  
