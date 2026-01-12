Love

I went to visit my sister at the Senior Home today and when she wasn't looking I snapped this picture. In the frame is my sister and her husband of 63 years. I took the picture just over 2 years ago, about a year before he passed. It actually was taken at a party at my house but when he passed away I changed the background to the Grand Teton in Wyoming where they lived for over 40 years. She now has the picture displayed in her tiny living room. Her life changed so much in such a short time. It is a lesson for me. Life can change in a flash.