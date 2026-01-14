Previous
Inside an Aloe Vera Plant by stownsend
Photo 1066

Inside an Aloe Vera Plant

It was a busy day and I didn't even think of getting a picture until late. There is not much in a desert yard but I remembered my Aloe Vera plant.

I hope everyone had a good day!
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice symmetry and sharpness
January 15th, 2026  
