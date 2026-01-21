Previous
Sisters by stownsend
Photo 1073

Sisters

Today I went to the Senior Home to have a special Italian lunch with my sister. There were decorations and even a duo providing live music. After lunch she invited me up to her tiny apartment where she retrieved some really, really old photo albums. We sat and went through 2 of them trying our best to identify people in the photos. So, the above pictures are us today and a picture of her holding me when I was tiny. What a fun day for both of us!

Update: I just looked at this photo enlarged on my computer and I think my sister has polish on her little fingers. So cute.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
Now that I am back on 365 I find myself often wondering where people live so I have decided to add that to my profile...
293% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
What wonderful and special day for both of you, this photograph is priceless
January 22nd, 2026  
Liz Milne ace
How lovely.
January 22nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
So lovely!
January 22nd, 2026  
