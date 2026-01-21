Sisters

Today I went to the Senior Home to have a special Italian lunch with my sister. There were decorations and even a duo providing live music. After lunch she invited me up to her tiny apartment where she retrieved some really, really old photo albums. We sat and went through 2 of them trying our best to identify people in the photos. So, the above pictures are us today and a picture of her holding me when I was tiny. What a fun day for both of us!



Update: I just looked at this photo enlarged on my computer and I think my sister has polish on her little fingers. So cute.