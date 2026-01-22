Previous
Nose Dive by stownsend
Photo 1074

Nose Dive

A ladies party at a friends house - we all played a dice game and I almost won! That is not quite like winning is it? But I did get this fun shot of a couple bees nose diving into a Bottlebrush bloom.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
Now that I am back on 365 I find myself often wondering where people live so I have decided to add that to my profile...
The bees are very busy
January 23rd, 2026  
The bees must have been very disappointed when they realized there is no nectar :-)
What a great lifestyle that must have been living on your boat in different ports

Edit. I guess that is a real flower and not a brush :-) ...happy bees
January 23rd, 2026  
@jerzyfotos You gave me a chuckle about the bottlebrush. And yes, I have had a charmed life!
January 23rd, 2026  
