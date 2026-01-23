Buckwheat

I had never heard of buckwheat other than for things like pancakes until a friend mentioned that she had begun using a buckwheat pillow. So I explored the idea and decided to try it myself. The selling claim for me was that it is good for people with allergies and that would be me! It has helped a lot but it was too full so I took some out through the zipper provided. I was amazed to look at what I am sleeping on. It is very heavy and supportive. It does take some getting used to but once I am asleep, I am really asleep. Who would have thought?