Previous
Buckwheat by stownsend
Photo 1075

Buckwheat

I had never heard of buckwheat other than for things like pancakes until a friend mentioned that she had begun using a buckwheat pillow. So I explored the idea and decided to try it myself. The selling claim for me was that it is good for people with allergies and that would be me! It has helped a lot but it was too full so I took some out through the zipper provided. I was amazed to look at what I am sleeping on. It is very heavy and supportive. It does take some getting used to but once I am asleep, I am really asleep. Who would have thought?
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
Now that I am back on 365 I find myself often wondering where people live so I have decided to add that to my profile...
294% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
I certainly had to mull over what I was looking at until I read what you had to say about it! I once had a buckwheat travel pillow (probably too overstuffed) and I didn't keep it long enough to find out if it would ever become *more* comfortable! (And for me, sleeping on a plane is all but impossible anyway!) So happy to read it's working for you!
January 23rd, 2026  
Suzie Townsend ace
@Weezilou So far so good but it isn't soft and wonderful when I climb into bed like I am used to. But it does hold my neck where it belongs. It is a strange thing.
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact