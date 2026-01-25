Sign up
Previous
Photo 1077
Wine Anyone?
I wander around the house looking for inspiration for a photo. Does anyone else do this? Well, today I picked up a lovely wine glass that is mirrored on the inside and this is my result. (you can see parts of me here and there if you look closely.)
Enjoy the rest of your day!
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
Now that I am back on 365 I find myself often wondering where people live so I have decided to add that to my profile...
