Previous
Photo 1081
Basket
Another one of those days - look around the house and then go to BeFunky. I love that app! It is easy for people who don't know PhotoShop- like me!
So this is a picture of a basket-box sitting on my table. I love wicker and rattan so much I will put anything in my house if it is make of it. Same with wood items.
I had a wonderful lunch with three friends who spend the summer here in Yuma with me. We are the Hotties - as we endure the heat all summer long. We manage and have fun in spite of the heat.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
Now that I am back on 365 I find myself often wondering where people live so I have decided to add that to my profile...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is impressive
January 30th, 2026
Rick Aubin
ace
Love the symmetrical yet uniqueness of each braid.
January 30th, 2026
Babs
ace
Lovely pattern and editing. I haven't tried Befunky i must check it out
January 30th, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
@onewing
There is a free version to check it out but it is even better if you pay just $25 US dollars a year. I have used it for years now and feel it is worth the money - just like 365!
January 30th, 2026
