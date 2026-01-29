Previous
Basket by stownsend
Photo 1081

Basket

Another one of those days - look around the house and then go to BeFunky. I love that app! It is easy for people who don't know PhotoShop- like me!

So this is a picture of a basket-box sitting on my table. I love wicker and rattan so much I will put anything in my house if it is make of it. Same with wood items.

I had a wonderful lunch with three friends who spend the summer here in Yuma with me. We are the Hotties - as we endure the heat all summer long. We manage and have fun in spite of the heat.
Suzie Townsend

Christine Sztukowski ace
This is impressive
January 30th, 2026  
Rick Aubin ace
Love the symmetrical yet uniqueness of each braid.
January 30th, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely pattern and editing. I haven't tried Befunky i must check it out
January 30th, 2026  
Suzie Townsend ace
@onewing There is a free version to check it out but it is even better if you pay just $25 US dollars a year. I have used it for years now and feel it is worth the money - just like 365!
January 30th, 2026  
