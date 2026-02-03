Previous
Western House by stownsend
Photo 1086

Western House

Architecture as you normally think of it, does not exist in my town. But views like this are a bit more common. If you look closely you will see that there is a separate house behind the wall. It is just made to look like the front of a house. I believe that most of the wood is pallet wood which I think if awesome - to reuse something intended for something else is great!

The tall port on the side with the "wagon wheel" gates is actually a covered space for an RV. And the use of gravel in the front is very common as not much grows here and not only that, but many of the residents live somewhere else for half of the year so they are not here to tend a yard - Snowbirds.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
Now that I am back on 365 I find myself often wondering where people live so I have decided to add that to my profile...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this house
February 4th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
I like all of the different shapes in this shot.
February 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact