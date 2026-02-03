Western House

Architecture as you normally think of it, does not exist in my town. But views like this are a bit more common. If you look closely you will see that there is a separate house behind the wall. It is just made to look like the front of a house. I believe that most of the wood is pallet wood which I think if awesome - to reuse something intended for something else is great!



The tall port on the side with the "wagon wheel" gates is actually a covered space for an RV. And the use of gravel in the front is very common as not much grows here and not only that, but many of the residents live somewhere else for half of the year so they are not here to tend a yard - Snowbirds.