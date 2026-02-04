On This Day - 2006

Ten years ago. It seems like 100 years. We had just bought our 35 ft sailboat in Maryland and hoped to sail it to Charleston before winter set in but didn't make it and had to spend the winter there. On the boat. In the snow. With a big black dog. On a small boat with 2 big heaters. Water had to be hauled (but not by me)



It actually was a wonderful time. I got to see Sea Gulls sliding on the frozen water as the landed next to us. That really was fun! I got a job that I could walk to. The dog - Holly - did not drown when she slipped on the ice and fell in the water. And we got the boat all ready to sail and left in May for our adventure. What is a little snow when you are looking for adventure?