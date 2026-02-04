Previous
On This Day - 2006 by stownsend
On This Day - 2006

Ten years ago. It seems like 100 years. We had just bought our 35 ft sailboat in Maryland and hoped to sail it to Charleston before winter set in but didn't make it and had to spend the winter there. On the boat. In the snow. With a big black dog. On a small boat with 2 big heaters. Water had to be hauled (but not by me)

It actually was a wonderful time. I got to see Sea Gulls sliding on the frozen water as the landed next to us. That really was fun! I got a job that I could walk to. The dog - Holly - did not drown when she slipped on the ice and fell in the water. And we got the boat all ready to sail and left in May for our adventure. What is a little snow when you are looking for adventure?
4th February 2026

Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
Now that I am back on 365 I find myself often wondering where people live so I have decided to add that to my profile...
Sue Cooper ace
That's a great shot and a great story. Fav.
February 4th, 2026  
