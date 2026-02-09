Previous
Lobby Waiting Room Wall by stownsend
Photo 1092

Lobby Waiting Room Wall

The word today is Geographic. I had no idea where to start with that. But - there is was right in front of me. The wall in the waiting room. I took a picture and then had some fun with it in BeFunky.

I got a very important thing taken care of today. It was called to my attention last week that my drivers license had expired - over 3 months ago! I think they understood when I explained that the years went faster than in the past and I never even thought about my license expiring already. They were nice to me and took my money in exchange for the right to drive.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Suzie Townsend

George
Painful!
February 9th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
My morning 365 laugh provided by your story, suzanne
February 10th, 2026  
