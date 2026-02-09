Lobby Waiting Room Wall

The word today is Geographic. I had no idea where to start with that. But - there is was right in front of me. The wall in the waiting room. I took a picture and then had some fun with it in BeFunky.



I got a very important thing taken care of today. It was called to my attention last week that my drivers license had expired - over 3 months ago! I think they understood when I explained that the years went faster than in the past and I never even thought about my license expiring already. They were nice to me and took my money in exchange for the right to drive.