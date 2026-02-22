Previous
Fueling the Car by stownsend
Photo 1104

Fueling the Car

What a boring life that I have! I am posting a picture of getting gas! My day held very little of any interest. Maybe the water on the windshield of the car as I got it washed would have been at least more interesting!

I also had lunch with my sister at the Senior Living Home but she didn't feel well and was tired so I didn't stay after lunch.

I think some days are just meant to be a bit more boring! :)

Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
Now that I am back on 365 I find myself often wondering where people live so I have decided to add that to my profile...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Hey I remember when we had to wait for hours to get gas and only on certain days. That was a mess! Anyway it's a nice photo.
"During the 1970s, specifically 1973-1974 and 1979, the U.S. faced severe gasoline shortages caused by OPEC oil embargoes, resulting in hours-long lines, capped purchases, and rationed fuel."
February 23rd, 2026  
