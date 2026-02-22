Fueling the Car

What a boring life that I have! I am posting a picture of getting gas! My day held very little of any interest. Maybe the water on the windshield of the car as I got it washed would have been at least more interesting!



I also had lunch with my sister at the Senior Living Home but she didn't feel well and was tired so I didn't stay after lunch.



I think some days are just meant to be a bit more boring! :)



