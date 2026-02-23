Previous
African Violet by stownsend
African Violet

I probably have about 30 house plants but I think this one is my favorite. It has given me so many starters. I am running out of space for anymore plants!
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
