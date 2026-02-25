Previous
On This Day - February 25, 2014 by stownsend
On This Day - February 25, 2014

This was our first full winter in the Yuma desert and we were living in our RV on a lot with nice views. (Which I no longer have.) I really collected quite a few sunset/sunrise photos that year. This one was taken through an ocotillo tree.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
Now that I am back on 365 I find myself often wondering where people live so I have decided to add that to my profile...
