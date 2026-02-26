Max

This is Max. That is what I call him anyway. I have no idea of his real name. My dog, Katie, and I have walked past Max's yard almost every day for over a year. In the beginning he would bark and chase at us through the fence. Then he started just looking at us. Well, really he only looks at Katie. I am not sure if he is thinking that she looks tasty or if he thinks she is brave to just stand there with me. Since we see him so often, I just had to give him a name. He no longer barks at us and today he let me touch him. I have been very, very cautious with him. I speak in soft happy tones and it has been worth it to see him warm to me. But he still only has eyes for Katie. I talk while he stares at her.



Yes, his coat is a mess and I would love to brush him. He is old and I think should be treated better. He looked the same last year at this time. I guess that over time, the hair does come out or maybe someone finally brushes him. I have never seen a person there.