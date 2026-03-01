Previous
Amaryllis by stownsend
Photo 1112

Amaryllis

A friend was showing off her beautiful plant today so I got a nice picture of it!
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
Now that I am back on 365 I find myself often wondering where people live so I have decided to add that to my profile...
Lovely.
March 2nd, 2026  
Exquisite on black
March 2nd, 2026  
