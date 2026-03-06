Previous
Ladies Lunch by stownsend
Ladies Lunch

We had lunch today at a little barbeque place in old town. I loved it when I looked over my shoulder and saw the "Police" sign on that young man's back. It made me feel safe.

The food was good too!
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
