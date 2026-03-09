Sign up
Photo 1120
View from the Window
Sitting and waiting for an appointment and noticed that I could see a beautiful Palo Verde tree out the window. They bloom beautiful yellow.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
0
0
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
Now that I am back on 365 I find myself often wondering where people live so I have decided to add that to my profile...
1467
photos
39
followers
52
following
Views
5
Album
365Project
Camera
Galaxy A16 5G
Taken
9th March 2026 1:26pm
