Oleander by stownsend
Photo 1121

Oleander

This is from my walk this morning. Oleander is so pretty but it can be deadly or at least make a person or animal very sick. I don't have any in my yard because I have my dog, Katie.

I will be traveling this coming week and I don't like using my phone for 365 so I will wait until I return to post here. Have a good week, everyone!
10th March 2026

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
Now that I am back on 365 I find myself often wondering where people live so I have decided to add that to my profile...
307% complete

