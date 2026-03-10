Sign up
Oleander
This is from my walk this morning. Oleander is so pretty but it can be deadly or at least make a person or animal very sick. I don't have any in my yard because I have my dog, Katie.
I will be traveling this coming week and I don't like using my phone for 365 so I will wait until I return to post here. Have a good week, everyone!
10th March 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
Now that I am back on 365 I find myself often wondering where people live so I have decided to add that to my profile...
