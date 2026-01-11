Sign up
Discuss
Previous
161 / 365
My Hair!
I used ChatGPT to help me find a new hairstyle. I uploaded my picture and this is what I got. I am getting my hair cut tomorrow. Please vote!!
1, 2, 3, or 4
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
5
1
Allison Williams
ace
I love them all! What a great use of AI. How did you get the different hairstyles? I guess if I have to choose, I’ll pick #3, but you couldn’t go wrong with any of them!
January 12th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
4, that was a great idea, I'm going to try it also
January 12th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
LOL I like #1- it looks pretty and very easy to maintain. But you really can't go wrong with any of them. Did you do that on your phone? I'm seeing that ChatGPT showing up on a lot of projects here for different applications.
January 12th, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
@olivetreeann
I am addicted to my computer so I do everything on there. Check it out. So much fun. ChatGPT has become my go to for all kinds of information. I use it a lot for my health questions, and menu ideas too. It is wonderful. I continue to use the free version. It has proven to be sufficient for my needs.
January 12th, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
@365projectorgchristine
It is fun. I did another one also and stipulated straight hair and they are totally different. I also once uploaded my picture and asked to give me silver hair just for fun!
January 12th, 2026
