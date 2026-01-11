Previous
My Hair! by stownsend
161 / 365

My Hair!

I used ChatGPT to help me find a new hairstyle. I uploaded my picture and this is what I got. I am getting my hair cut tomorrow. Please vote!!
1, 2, 3, or 4
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
January 10, 2026 - On April 1st of this year, it will be 16 years since I first posted a photo on 365! ...
44% complete

  • 11th January 2026 6:13pm
Allison Williams
I love them all! What a great use of AI. How did you get the different hairstyles? I guess if I have to choose, I’ll pick #3, but you couldn’t go wrong with any of them!
January 12th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski
4, that was a great idea, I'm going to try it also
January 12th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre
LOL I like #1- it looks pretty and very easy to maintain. But you really can't go wrong with any of them. Did you do that on your phone? I'm seeing that ChatGPT showing up on a lot of projects here for different applications.
January 12th, 2026  
Suzie Townsend
@olivetreeann I am addicted to my computer so I do everything on there. Check it out. So much fun. ChatGPT has become my go to for all kinds of information. I use it a lot for my health questions, and menu ideas too. It is wonderful. I continue to use the free version. It has proven to be sufficient for my needs.
January 12th, 2026  
Suzie Townsend
@365projectorgchristine It is fun. I did another one also and stipulated straight hair and they are totally different. I also once uploaded my picture and asked to give me silver hair just for fun!
January 12th, 2026  
