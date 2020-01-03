Previous
Flamingo Friday '20 01 by stray_shooter
With my return to 365 comes Flamingo Friday! I took this last summer and it has sat in my cache of unused flamingo shots. Will probably have to do that for the next few Fridays as my flamingo haunts are out of reach for the next few weeks.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Ron

ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365.
Joanne Diochon ace
Colourful eyes, they almost look like they are glowing!
January 4th, 2020  
