Previous
Next
John the Golfer by stray_shooter
Photo 425

John the Golfer

This week's 52 Week Challenge calls for B&W portraits. Here's my golfing friend John doing his best to appear dignified.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Ron

ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise