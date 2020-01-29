Sign up
Photo 425
John the Golfer
This week's 52 Week Challenge calls for B&W portraits. Here's my golfing friend John doing his best to appear dignified.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
52wc-2020-w5
