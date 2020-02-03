Previous
Not a Young Tree by stray_shooter
Photo 428

Not a Young Tree

This week's subject for the 52 Week Challenge is texture. So when I saw this tree I just had to grab a photo of it during my regular Saturday morning round of golf.

This course is the oldest one in the county and this is one of two trees that has memorial plaques attached to it honoring golfers who have gone on to that great fairway in the sky. I'm guessing the tree has to be around 100 years old, as the course has been around since 1928. Sadly its days are numbered, because local developers have decided it's better suited to serve humanity in the form of apartments or fast food restaurants.
