Previous
Next
Flamingo Friday '20 06 by stray_shooter
Photo 435

Flamingo Friday '20 06

In honor of Valentine's Day meshing with Flamingo Friday, I searched in vain for flamingos forming a natural heart. So I made my own!
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Ron

ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Love this! Happy ❤️ Day!
February 15th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Just love this!!! Happy Valentine's Day!
February 15th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Brilliant! This makes a great Valentines card - you should try selling it!
February 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise