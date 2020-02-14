Sign up
Photo 435
Flamingo Friday '20 06
In honor of Valentine's Day meshing with Flamingo Friday, I searched in vain for flamingos forming a natural heart. So I made my own!
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
3
2
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
887
photos
82
followers
68
following
119% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Photo A Day Current
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
valentine
,
flamingo-friday
,
flamingo friday
Elizabeth
ace
Love this! Happy ❤️ Day!
February 15th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Just love this!!! Happy Valentine's Day!
February 15th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Brilliant! This makes a great Valentines card - you should try selling it!
February 15th, 2020
