Previous
Next
Street Shot Tuesday '20 06 by stray_shooter
Photo 437

Street Shot Tuesday '20 06

I caught this little girl trying to make a bid as the next substitution in this pickup basketball game. The ball was almost as big as she was, but you have to give her credit for her optimism.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Ron

ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
It is a big ball - maybe basketball? Too big for football (soccer)! Oh, I see you have said, basketball but don't know what "pickup" means! Good for her!
February 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise