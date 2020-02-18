Sign up
Photo 437
Street Shot Tuesday '20 06
I caught this little girl trying to make a bid as the next substitution in this pickup basketball game. The ball was almost as big as she was, but you have to give her credit for her optimism.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
889
photos
82
followers
67
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Photo A Day Current
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th February 2020 1:03pm
Tags
basketball
,
kids
,
street shot
,
street-66
Maggiemae
ace
It is a big ball - maybe basketball? Too big for football (soccer)! Oh, I see you have said, basketball but don't know what "pickup" means! Good for her!
February 19th, 2020
