Forgot The DSLR Today

I had lots of things on my mind as I jumped in the car to head to my Monday evening photo group in Laguna Beach this evening. Upon parking and meeting the others in my group I had this sudden sinking feeling - I had forgotten to bring my DSLR. In the immortal words of Homer Simpson, "Doh!"



I could have driven back to the house to grab it - it's not that far away - but ultimately decided to just go ahead and use my iPhone instead. And what an eye opener that was! This iPhone 11 Max Pro is already an excellent camera by itself, but with some of the applications that can be used in conjunction, it becomes a stunning tool that rivals the best today's DSLRs (which frightens me a little bit). I used Pro HDR X to grab this shot, and if I could I'd add about 30 other shots that came out just as stunning. (I'll probably submit some of those on those days when I lack a photo in the future). I may just have to "forget" the DSLR a little more often on future shoots.