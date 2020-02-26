Mardi Gras Aftermath

Strolling down the main street of downtown Pensacola, Florida I looked up and hanging in the branches of tree after tree were Mardi Gras beads. I came to find out that during the parades, the revelers, after catching the beads from those who toss them from the floats, throw them in the trees for good luck. I then looked at some of the trees in New Orleans and discovered that what I had captured is nothing compared to some of the trees seen there on the Wednesday after Fat Tuesday. It must be quite the chore to extract them from the trees.