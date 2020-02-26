Previous
Mardi Gras Aftermath by stray_shooter
Photo 444

Mardi Gras Aftermath

Strolling down the main street of downtown Pensacola, Florida I looked up and hanging in the branches of tree after tree were Mardi Gras beads. I came to find out that during the parades, the revelers, after catching the beads from those who toss them from the floats, throw them in the trees for good luck. I then looked at some of the trees in New Orleans and discovered that what I had captured is nothing compared to some of the trees seen there on the Wednesday after Fat Tuesday. It must be quite the chore to extract them from the trees.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Ron

ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365.
