It's Jacaranda Time

I'm making a little progress in my recovery from the recent procedure and the doctor has encouraged me to get out and do a little bit of walking. So I grabbed my lightweight A6000 (I'm not supposed to pick up anything too weighty) to see what I might capture along the way. Happily I discovered that the local jacaranda trees are beginning to bloom with their distinctive lavender flowers. It was a successful walk in multiple ways.