Back to Isolation

After venturing out yesterday for a bit, I'm back in stay at home mode, so I made the long trek out into the back yard. Inspired by Peter's (@pcoulson) acquisition of his awesome new 600mm Sony zoom lens and its great results, I decided to drag out my 70-200mm Sony zoom lens and put it to work. I've often experienced focus hunt issues with it, but decided to perform the latest firmware upgrade, which was supposed to fix that. It still hunts a bit, especially at f-stops at f/11 and higher, but it settles in a little better. But in quick focus situations, it doesn't seem to be the best. Can't argue with the crisp results, though. If anyone has any suggestions regarding my lens issues, I'd be happy to hear them.