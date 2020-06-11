Previous
Tide Pool Reflections by stray_shooter
Tide Pool Reflections

Had to revert to an old shot taken earlier this year for today's post. I was drawn to the reflection of the clouds in the water.

This was actually taken with an iPhone.....and it came out better than 98% of the shots I get with the DSLR, which leaves me conflicted. On the one hand, it's so impressive what the iPhone (admittedly using a few apps that enhance its abilities) can do, but on the other hand, my fancy new mirrorless and its exotic, well crafted lenses can't really top this.
Ron

ace
Joy's Focus ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
June 12th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Awesome image Ron! I know what you mean about iPhone vs. dslr.
I think the iPhone often shines especially with landscape shots.
June 12th, 2020  
