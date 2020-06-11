Tide Pool Reflections

Had to revert to an old shot taken earlier this year for today's post. I was drawn to the reflection of the clouds in the water.



This was actually taken with an iPhone.....and it came out better than 98% of the shots I get with the DSLR, which leaves me conflicted. On the one hand, it's so impressive what the iPhone (admittedly using a few apps that enhance its abilities) can do, but on the other hand, my fancy new mirrorless and its exotic, well crafted lenses can't really top this.