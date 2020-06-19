Sign up
Photo 500
Flamingo Friday '20 17
Here's how I imagine the conversation between these two going:
Marge: "Gladys, would you look at that?"
Gladys: "Is that Henrietta? My, she looks hideous!"
Marge: "Doesn't she? I think she's coloring her back plumage."
Gladys: "Oh, there's no doubt. I can see the gray roots right through that fake pink. It looks nothing at all like the soft crimson of her flight feathers."
Marge: "You know she's not a true Andean, right?"
Gladys: "Now that you mention it, I can see the Chilean in her. Oh, what a pity."
Marge: "What a pity indeed."
19th June 2020
19th Jun 20
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
summerfield
ace
hahaha! typical intriguers' drivel.
but my lord! your flamingo shots are just plain gorgeous. aces!
June 20th, 2020
but my lord! your flamingo shots are just plain gorgeous. aces!