Previous
Next
Flamingo Friday '20 17 by stray_shooter
Photo 500

Flamingo Friday '20 17

Here's how I imagine the conversation between these two going:

Marge: "Gladys, would you look at that?"

Gladys: "Is that Henrietta? My, she looks hideous!"

Marge: "Doesn't she? I think she's coloring her back plumage."

Gladys: "Oh, there's no doubt. I can see the gray roots right through that fake pink. It looks nothing at all like the soft crimson of her flight feathers."

Marge: "You know she's not a true Andean, right?"

Gladys: "Now that you mention it, I can see the Chilean in her. Oh, what a pity."

Marge: "What a pity indeed."
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Ron

ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
hahaha! typical intriguers' drivel.

but my lord! your flamingo shots are just plain gorgeous. aces!
June 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise