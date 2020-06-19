Flamingo Friday '20 17

Here's how I imagine the conversation between these two going:



Marge: "Gladys, would you look at that?"



Gladys: "Is that Henrietta? My, she looks hideous!"



Marge: "Doesn't she? I think she's coloring her back plumage."



Gladys: "Oh, there's no doubt. I can see the gray roots right through that fake pink. It looks nothing at all like the soft crimson of her flight feathers."



Marge: "You know she's not a true Andean, right?"



Gladys: "Now that you mention it, I can see the Chilean in her. Oh, what a pity."



Marge: "What a pity indeed."

