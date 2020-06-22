Previous
Next
Hovering Over the Stamen by stray_shooter
Photo 503

Hovering Over the Stamen

Invoking my best Marlin Perkins: "The honey bee, nature's most efficient pollinator, gazes at the center of the water lilly while hovering over the stamen, evaluating the likelihood of a bountiful supply of pollen. Suddenly, and with no awareness, she inadvertently wanders into the photographer's field of vision, providing the human with a prime opportunity for a rare moment in which the in-flight creature is captured on a Sony 61MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor and enhanced BIONZ X image processor. The photographer cries with glee, while the bee continues on, wondering what in the world is wrong with the annoying human. She contemplates flying into his shirt to apply the stinger, but thinks better of it and continues on, foraging for more pollen for the colony."

Better on black.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Ron

ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joy's Focus ace
Fabulous capture! This reminds me of a Georgia O'Keeffe painting. If I squint my eyes real hard.
June 23rd, 2020  
Taffy ace
I instantly thought of O'Keefe as well! @joysfocus
This is fabulous, Ron. It looks like it should be a large wall hanging.
June 23rd, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Your macro makes the bee larger than life! Fab capture.Where did you find water lilies?
June 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise