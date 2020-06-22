Hovering Over the Stamen

Invoking my best Marlin Perkins: "The honey bee, nature's most efficient pollinator, gazes at the center of the water lilly while hovering over the stamen, evaluating the likelihood of a bountiful supply of pollen. Suddenly, and with no awareness, she inadvertently wanders into the photographer's field of vision, providing the human with a prime opportunity for a rare moment in which the in-flight creature is captured on a Sony 61MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor and enhanced BIONZ X image processor. The photographer cries with glee, while the bee continues on, wondering what in the world is wrong with the annoying human. She contemplates flying into his shirt to apply the stinger, but thinks better of it and continues on, foraging for more pollen for the colony."



Better on black.