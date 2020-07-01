Previous
Eeeek!!!! by stray_shooter
Eeeek!!!!

Although it looks like I've frightened the feathers out of this guy, this is actually how he always looks. This is a crowned crane, and I'd kill to have hair like that.
Ron

Elizabeth ace
Fun capture. That's quite a hairdo!
July 2nd, 2020  
