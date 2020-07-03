Previous
Next
Flamingo Friday '20 19 by stray_shooter
Photo 513

Flamingo Friday '20 19

After a long dry spell I was finally able to gain access to my favorite spot for getting flamingo shots again. I believe it was worth the wait. Happy Flamingo Friday!
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Ron

ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Flamingly fantastic foto!
July 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise