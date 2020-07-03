Sign up
Photo 513
Flamingo Friday '20 19
After a long dry spell I was finally able to gain access to my favorite spot for getting flamingo shots again. I believe it was worth the wait. Happy Flamingo Friday!
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
1
0
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
Tags
wildlife
,
flamingo
,
flamingo friday
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Flamingly fantastic foto!
July 4th, 2020
