Another Laguna Sunset by stray_shooter
Photo 515

Another Laguna Sunset

Seems I only venture out to get shots at the beach when the beach is closed. With (reported) rises in COVID cases, the beaches were closed for the Independence Day weekend due to expected crowds. That resulted in a whole bunch of people milling around at sunset on the bluff where I was shooting this. I was extremely pleased to be able to get a void in the parade of humans on the pathway just at the moment during which the sun dipped below the horizon. Sometimes you just get lucky.

Got a little lens flare, but in this case I thought it actually kind of works. Better on black.
Ron

