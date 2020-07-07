Another Adventure Begins!

Fair warning to followers - tomorrow marks the beginning of another of my motorcycle adventures. Sometimes....well, pretty much all of the time, I get way behind on posting, even worse on comments and such, so I will likely be very sporadic over the next couple of weeks. But to the greatest extent that I can manage I hope to take you along and let you share in the latest motorcycle adventure, which this year will have me going from my home in Southern California to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the site of the most famous battle between the north and the south in the U.S. Civil War back in 1863. And then back again to home.



My traveling companions will be Sharkishia, the stuffed shark, sitting on my bag here, and Winnie, the trusty ten year old Harley Davidson Road Glide, who is making her last big trip, during which she might turn over to 100,000 miles. She's been on many adventures! We're all packed up and ready to go after a good night's sleep.