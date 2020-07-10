2020 Motorcycle Adventure Day 3

After experiencing a few bike issues and attending to them we found ourselves behind schedule, so Day 3 was devoted to making up for the lost time. It was an 800 mile day through Kansas, which is a lot of (incredibly boring) riding, but it wasn't all blasting down the highway, hell bent for mileage. We did take a little time out to visit the Evil Knievel Museum, which is located inside the Harley dealership in Topeka, Kansas.



Here you see the actual rocket-powered motorcycle that Evil used to attempt a jump over the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls, Idaho. The jump was a spectacular failure when the parachute deployed prematurely as the bike launched off of the ramp, putting enough drag on the bike to make it miss its mark on the other side of the canyon. It drifted down to the bottom of the canyon and crashed into rocks next to the river. You can see how beat up the nose it - they did no repair on it. Aside from a few minor injuries, Evil was unharmed.



I recall that event with great clarity, so it was a thrill for me to view the real thing in the museum.