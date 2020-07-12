2020 Motorcycle Adventure Day 5

The final segment on our journey to our annual gathering was a relatively short ride from Pittsburgh to Gettysburg. We had approximately 30 other bikes taking part in this ride during which we visited several sights along the way, the most poignant of which was the Flight 93 Memorial.



Flight 93 was one of the four flights that were hijacked by the September 11 terrorists when the World Trade Center was attacked. The passengers, aware of what had happened to the other hijacked planes, took it upon themselves to spoil the plans of the terrorists by breaking into the cockpit and forcing the plane down short of its intended terrorist destination, Washington D.C. It came down near Shanksville, PA and the site is now memorialized at the location where it crashed.



As part of the memorial, this structure is being erected to honor the 40 people on the flight who lost their lives. It is called the Tower of Voices, 93 feet high, and it contains 40 wind chimes that each will have a unique sound, each reflecting the voices of the individuals on the flight. The chimes and their individual tones have not yet been tuned, and they were emitting no sound during our visit, but I am anxious to return once that phase of the design is complete.