2020 Motorcycle Adventure Day 9

The return home for our bikes. All of Harley's touring bikes come from this facility in York, PA. The assembly line is inside the building in the background, so each bike in the photo was returning to its birth place. Unfortunately, COVID has shut down the facility, so we could not do the tour as originally planned.



We traditionally take a group photo during our annual gathering, gathering all attendees together to capture the memory. Normally the group has much more in the way of numbers, but this year, understandably, the numbers were much less than normal. Not a bad showing, though.



Yours truly was designated as the official photographer for this shot, and they put me in a cherry picker that is normally intended for workers who trim trees that get too close for power lines. It was an odd experience to be up there, moving myself back and forth, up and down - until I got down, when the security guard began berating me for not having a permit. I apologized profusely, but having captured the intended image it was mission accomplished anyway, so we lowered it and got the bikes out of there.